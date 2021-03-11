MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.62 Million

Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report $565.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $572.50 million. MRC Global reported sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 9,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,492. The company has a market cap of $809.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 228,583 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

