MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

NYSE MSCI opened at $402.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

