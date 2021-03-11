Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price rose 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 3,044,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,257,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

The firm has a market cap of $222.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 154,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 136,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 712,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

