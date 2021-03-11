Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 11th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 967,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit