Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 11th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 967,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.