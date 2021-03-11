Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.55 Million

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post sales of $134.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.50 million and the highest is $135.60 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $501.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $508.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $611.31 million, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $616.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 114,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,442. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $837.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.