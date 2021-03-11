Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Myers Industries stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

