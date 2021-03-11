Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,751. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYO shares. Sidoti raised their price target on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Earnings History for Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit