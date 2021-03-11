Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,751. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYO shares. Sidoti raised their price target on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

