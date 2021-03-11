Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $767.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $767.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $809.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $156,026,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 543,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.43. 14,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $149.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

