National Bank Financial Boosts Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$38.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE MSI traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.52. 248,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.42 and a 1-year high of C$34.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

