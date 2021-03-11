National Bank Financial Trims Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Target Price to C$10.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDT. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE:BDT traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 226,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The company has a market cap of C$470.46 million and a P/E ratio of 16.04. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.48.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

