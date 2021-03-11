National Bank Financial Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Outperform

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $85.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

