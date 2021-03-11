National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

