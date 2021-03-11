NatWest Group (NWG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/1/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

1/12/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NatWest Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 39,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get NatWest Group plc alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.