NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.15

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 5917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

