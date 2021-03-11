Neil Parikh Sells 16,030 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $115,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $324.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

