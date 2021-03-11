NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.15 and last traded at $110.68. Approximately 4,183,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,741,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit