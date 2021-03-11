NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 8.4%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.15 and last traded at $110.68. Approximately 4,183,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,741,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

