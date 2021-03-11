Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $7.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.17 billion and the lowest is $7.08 billion. Netflix reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $30.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.88 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $493.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $543.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.55. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

