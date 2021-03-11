Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

