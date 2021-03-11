Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NRO stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.72.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
