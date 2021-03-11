New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,737 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,015 shares of company stock worth $849,590. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

