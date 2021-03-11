New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

