New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 305,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after buying an additional 57,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.