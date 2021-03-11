New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,100 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after purchasing an additional 625,056 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

