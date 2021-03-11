NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NEXI opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

In other news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.