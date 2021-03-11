NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 178.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,264,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 79,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 58,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 53,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 160,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

