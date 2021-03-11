NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Up 6.6%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.24 and last traded at $74.36. 538,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 895,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

Several research firms have commented on NEP. Raymond James increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,308,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,983,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 544,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

