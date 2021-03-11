Nick Kelsall Purchases 11,278 Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) insider Nick Kelsall purchased 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The company has a market capitalization of £211.62 million and a PE ratio of 65.50. Norcros plc has a 12 month low of GBX 119 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

