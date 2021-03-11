Nick Kelsall Purchases 11,278 Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) insider Nick Kelsall purchased 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).
Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The company has a market capitalization of £211.62 million and a PE ratio of 65.50. Norcros plc has a 12 month low of GBX 119 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.58).
Norcros Company Profile
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.