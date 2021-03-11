Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NLSN stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

