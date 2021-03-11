Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

