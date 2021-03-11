NL Industries, Inc. (NL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NL opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $334.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.30. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

