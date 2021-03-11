Nomura Upgrades Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) to “Buy”

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DNPLY opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 0.59. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

