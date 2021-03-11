Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $31,937.10 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $118,335.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $493,812.66.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00.

On Friday, February 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $877,770.12.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00.

Novavax stock opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.