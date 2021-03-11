Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,358 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,167,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

