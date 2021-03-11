Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declares Dividend of $0.85

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8492 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NVZMY stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

