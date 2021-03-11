NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of NCNA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $257.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in NuCana by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

