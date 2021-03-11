Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 3,541,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,677,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

