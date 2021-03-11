Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $12.66 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.94.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

