Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE NAZ opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
