Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE NAZ opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

