Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
JQC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.61.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.