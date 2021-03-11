Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

JQC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

