Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE NAN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.81.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
