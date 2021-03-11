Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE NAN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Dividend History for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit