Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE NAN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.