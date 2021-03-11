O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 619.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,732 shares during the period. O2Micro International makes up approximately 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 1.78% of O2Micro International worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $7.77. 5,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,921. O2Micro International Limited has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 0.80.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

