Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Oak Street Health stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.
In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
