Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

