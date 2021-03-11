Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.00

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.00 and traded as high as $28.42. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 24,353 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.05 million, a P/E ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 291.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

