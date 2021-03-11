Offshift Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Offshift token can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00009210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and $184,238.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,489.45 or 1.00181586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00091477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003432 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

