OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

OGE stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

