OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

