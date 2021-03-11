Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $225.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.24. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.16, for a total value of $7,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Okta by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Okta by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

