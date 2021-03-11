Oliver James Rigby Purchases 69 Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby bought 69 shares of The Panoply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($197.43).

Oliver James Rigby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Oliver James Rigby sold 41,009 shares of The Panoply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £79,967.55 ($104,478.12).

Shares of LON TPX opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £154.45 million and a PE ratio of -24.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.65.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

