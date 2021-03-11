Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.