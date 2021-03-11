Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Earnings History for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit